Kantara’s Rishab Shetty in The Weekend Interview: ‘Maine Success Ke Liye Kaam Nahi Kiya, Bas Kaam Ke Liye Kaam Kiya…’

Kantara's Rishab Shetty says his 18-year-long in the film industry has made him realise that he has never chased success. He says even though Kantara has given him a lot, he still hasn't had that realisation of success yet. Read the full interview.

Kantara's Rishab Shetty in The Weekend Interview 'Maine Success Ke Liye Kaam Nahi Kiya, Bas Kaam Ke Liye Kaam Kiya...' (Photo: Jyoti Desale)

Every Friday offers a new world of magic on-screen at the Box Office. But, not every time it is magical enough for you to live with it. When the Kannada film Kantara: A Legend was released in theatres on September 30, 2022, it brought an incredible combination of magic, mythology, reality, and entertainment to the audience. The director of the film, Rishab Shetty, offered something that completely took the audience by surprise. While the cash registers started ringing, Kantara slowly exposed the world to the undeniable possibility of stories that are rooted in the very heart of Indian culture and more precisely, in its legends.

Kantara was released in multiple languages after its massive success in Karnataka and it’s still running in theatres as we continue to talk about it today. Rishab, who believes in the story and the legend that he has portrayed in the film, gets into an insightful conversation about his Daiva (Lord) and the whole aura of his film. In an exclusive conversation with india.com and the entire Zee group, he explores Kantara more and reveals how he ended up making a film that speaks to India and about India to the world. Excerpts:

VK: Your character in the film – Shiva – is both a destructor and a protector. Now, these are the traits that we usually associate with Lord Shiva also. Is Shiva in the film inspired by Shiva from our mythology?

RS: Yes, 100 per cent. When we were designing the character, the entire arch of Shiva’s character was inspired by Lord Shiva. Whatever he does, was entirely based on what we have heard in stories about Lord Shiva, about his characteristics. It all happened during the initial days when we had begun writing the film.

VK: Are you a Lord Shiva devotee, Rishab?

RS: Yes, I am. If you’ll see, you’ll find the Om in the title of the film.

VK: And the Trishul below the title?

RS: Yes, there are actually two ideas behind that. One is of course because it represents Lord Shiva. And our Lord – the Guliga Dev (Lord Guliga) – the Trishul also represents Him.

VK: You mentioned your Daiva, Rishab. Tell me when you associate yourself with such a form of energy, do you feel any sort of heaviness inside you… like something is overpowering you?

RS: Definitely, it was there. I didn’t experience any heaviness when I started making the film. But, it eventually overpowered me as we progressed. The last sequence during the shoot of Kantara was this grand Dev Kola sequence. It all boiled down to that moment. And honestly, this heaviness hasn’t gone away. I can still feel it even after the movie has been released.

VK: But, what I am talking about is this divine energy. I have heard stories about people who forget themselves when they get associated with such energies. You also got associated in some form with this energy for the camera, for your movie. How do you explain that?

RS: That can’t be explained really. It’s an experience. I don’t know how to describe that. All I can say is that it was a whole spiritual journey for me. I felt an energy that was protecting me throughout the shoot. I worship the same form of energy and I was fasting while shooting these scenes. So, it could be all because of that. Whatever it was and whatever the reason may be, I just felt that I was being protected all this time. I believe that was our Daiva (God). I am sure of that.

VK: So, when you do such a film… where you have internalised a character so much, doesn’t your family get worried?

RS: Pragati, my wife, was the costume designer for this film. My entire family got shifted to the place where we were shooting for almost a year. Her support and the support of the family was the biggest thing in the making of Kantara. They could understand me at that time. They believed in the character and they believed in the energy that we were trying to portray on screen. They were familiar with our traditions. The entire credit goes to Pragati. (smiles)

VK: Kudos to that and the way you have been showing so much love and gratitude to your wife!

VK: There’s a scene in the film, Rishab, that especially lived with me. It is when you are inside the jail and you suddenly have that visual of your brother, Guruva, sitting right outside the prison and crying. Tell me what were you thinking while writing and directing that scene? It’s very crucial to Shiva’s journey of realisation also.

RS: We should not really talk about it. That’s an idea that we write and shoot for the audience to process. Not everything needs to be explained or discussed. That scene and the climax scene which shows the son reuniting with his father – I think both these scenes are meant for the audience to decode. That is not my place to say or do. I don’t want to give any definition to those scenes.

VK: I understand

RS: However, I’ll tell you that it was my imagination though. I have heard enough stories and legends about Daiva Kola and our God while growing up, to take a few anecdotes and fit them into my narrative to make it more interesting. That’s what I did there.

VK: Is this the ‘legend’ part from your film’s title ‘Kantara – A Legend’ then?

RS: That’s what the legends are all about. We can’t question a few things. Some things simply exist. We just believe in them. If you get into the technicalities of it, you might or might not get the answer. It’s just different. There’s a mystery in our nature and our culture. People simply have faith in them.

VK: Rishab, you’ve been saying that you haven’t really realised the magnitude of your success yet. But, there would be that moment in the recent past where you must have wondered ‘how is this happening, and what is this success that I am seeing.’

RS: I haven’t had that realisation yet. I don’t believe in either excitement or expectations, honestly. I just do my work. However, I think there’s one thing I definitely realised after Kantara became such a big hit and got released in multiple languages – I was in Mumbai at that time – like 2-3 days before the Hindi version was to hit the screens. I started feeling very heavy inside. I didn’t know what was happening to me. I can’t call it a full-fledged realisation but for that fleeting moment, I felt this success is not what I had worked for all these years. I have been working in the industry for 18 years now but I never really chased success. I worked because I enjoyed working. If anything, this success has made me realise that working gives me maximum joy. And I don’t think more than that. I don’t need anything beyond that. My policy is simply ‘go with the flow.’

VK: Before signing any film or taking up any new role, does Rishab Shetty think about what my kid would think about this story when they are grown up? Or how would my family react to the choices that I am making now?

RS: I don’t think about tomorrow. I create something because I believe in a story. Why should I think about something happening a few years later when my kids will grow up? However, I want to create stories that I feel proud of when I look back on them 30-40 years from now. Even that is not my major focus though. I am just happy living today and making cinema that seems right to me at this moment.

VK: Thank you for sharing these insights with us. Congratulations on the film again!