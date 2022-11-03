Kantara: Kantara is unstoppable at the box office while Rishab Shetty is basking in the glory of his Kannada action-thriller. The film based on rural heartland of Karnataka explores the ancient folklore of Bhoota Kola. After being lauded by Kangana Ranaut and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri the film has now got the thumbs up from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and spiritual guru and The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. While the finance minister lauded Rishab for depicting the rich rural traditions, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised the acting and storytelling. Rishab has both acted in and directed Kantara. The film has become the third biggest Kannada hit post KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona.Also Read - Invest Karnataka 2022: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Compares Kantara With The Glory Of Karnataka

CHECK OUT NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’S TWEET ON KANTARA:

Also Read - Kantara For Oscar: Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence, Says 'It Makes me Happy But...'

NIRMALA SITHARAM AND SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR HAIL KANTARA FOR DEPICITNG RICH TRADITIONS

As Nirmala Sitharaman watched Kantara with a team of volunteers at a theatre in Bengaluru, she tweeted, “With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well-made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali (sic).” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar watched the film with his disciples and devotees at his Bengaluru Ashram. While sharing his cinematic experience he said, “This film’s success brings such pride to Karnataka. The acting and storytelling were very enjoyable. It shows Malenadu’s greatness in a beautiful way.” Also Read - Kantara Hindi Remake: Rishab Shetty Has THIS to Say...

CHECK OUT RISHAB SHETTY’S TWEET THANKING SRI SRI RAVI SHANKAR:

We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always.@shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore pic.twitter.com/wwsUQ7R0D0 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 1, 2022

Kantara also features Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in crucial roles.

For more updates on Kantara and Rishab Shetty, check out this space at India.com.