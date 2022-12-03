Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Action-Thriller Slammed by Tumbbad Writer For Celebrating ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara created new milestone for Kannada cinema worldwide by crossing Rs 400 Crore at the box office. The action-thriller based on the ancient tradition of Bhoota-Kola is being hailed for its accurate depiction of rural customs and beliefs. The PAN (popular-across-nation) India blockbuster became a game-changer for not just Kannada but Indian cinema as well. According to senior film exhibitor and distributor Manoj Desai, was overwhelmed by the film’s humungous opening at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy as well. In-spite of its massive success, the film has been criticised by a section of audiences for promoting ‘sexism.’ Recently, Anand Gandhi, one of the screenplay writers of the 2018 horror-fantasy Tumbbad also called out the Rishab Shetty directorial for glorifying ‘toxic masculinity.’

CHECK OUT TUMBBAD’S SCREENPLAY WRITER ANAND GANDHI’S TWEET:

Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism.

Kantara is a celebration of these. — Anand Gandhi (@Memewala) December 3, 2022

KANTARA CRITICISED FOR GLORIFYING STALKING

Anand tweeted on Saturday, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.” Those opposing the film had earlier also mentioned about the dominance of men over women, consent and stalking being showcased in the movie. Certain scenes like ‘pinching’ or intimidating the female lead to woo her have been written off by netizens. And the celebration of male patriarchy was slammed by certain movie critics as well.

Apart from Rishab, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in crucial roles.

For more updates on Kantara and Rishab Shetty, check out this space at India.com.