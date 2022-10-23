Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara has created a storm at the box office. The movie set in the backdrop of the ancient folklore legend of Bhoota Kola has become the third highest grossing Kannada film of 2022. Kantara‘s unexpected commercial success has surprised both the audiences and movie critics. After Kangana Ranaut recently lauded the film and rooted for it to be India’s official entry for Oscar 2023. Now, the The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has praised the film. The filmmaker who is quite active on social media with his unabashed views on Indic renaissance. Since, Kantara is based on rural Karnataka, Vivek mentioned about the evolution of films based on grounded realities.Also Read - Rishab Shetty Reacts to Kantara's Box Office Success: 'Audiences Prefer Stories Rooted in Indian Culture'

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI HAILS ‘GOLDEN PERIOD OF INDIAN CINEMA’

The TKF director tweeted, “Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible. In another tweet he wrote, “This is a golden period for Indian cinema. A revolution is taking place. Old establishment is being destroyed. A new, fresh, rooted cinema is evolving. New stars are the storytellers. Please support and encourage this revolution.” Also Read - Kantara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Bigger Than Friday For Rishabh Shetty's Film, Check Day-Wise Breakup Report

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S TWEETS ON KANTARA:

Just finished watching @shetty_rishab ’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/ArftfvgEPq — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 22, 2022

Also Read - Kantara Box Office Day 2: Rishab Shetty's Action-Thriller Registers Massive Jump at Hindi Belt - Check Detailed Report

This is a golden period for Indian cinema. A revolution is taking place. Old establishment is being destroyed. A new, fresh, rooted cinema is evolving. New stars are the storytellers. Please support and encourage this revolution. pic.twitter.com/2ufYlbBhBH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 22, 2022

Rishab Shetty portrays a Kambala champion in the film who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer played by Murali (Kishore). Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda.

For more updates on Kantara and Vivek Agnihotri, check out this space at India.com.