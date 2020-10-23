World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack on October 23, 2020. He was immediately admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute’s emergency department at 1:00 am. He had complaint of chest pain and that turned out to be a heart attack. He underwent angioplasty surgery soon after the reports came out and according to hospital’s statement, the legendary cricketer is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days. The press release from Fortis Hospital reads as: “Former Indian Cricket captain Mr Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Mr Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days”. Also Read - 'A Billion Wishes And Prayers' - Wishes Pour in on Twitter After Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack

Kapil Dev’s health news has not only got the sports industry anxious, but also to the Bollywood fraternity and the entire nation who follows Dev. Everyone is hopeful for the his speedy recovery. According to Mumbai Mirror, Kapil Dev is reportedly out of danger and in a stable condition. Also Read - Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Stable After Heart Surgery

Actor Riteish Deshmukh prayed for his speedy recovery and shared on Twitter, “Wishing @therealkapildev ji a speedy recovery. Get well Soon Sir”. Riteish also posted an iconic picture of World Cup-winning captain, lifting the trophy. Also Read - Deepti Naval on Undergoing Angioplasty After Heart Attack: I Will be Going Back as a Happier Person

Actor Richa Chadha re-tweeted a journalist’s post and wrote, “Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!”

Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Concerned to learn that the legendary #KapilDev has suffered a heart attack & is in hospital. His mighty heart won many a battle for India. Wishing him the very best in winning this one too.”

Actor and model Payal Ghosh wrote: “Wish u a speedy recovery to the legend cricketer @therealkapildev Prayers for your speedy recovery. #Kapildev”.

Kapil Dev was the captain of the Indian cricket team which had won the first World Cup title in 1983. India defeated West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final in Lord’s. It was Kapil Dev who filled immense encouragement and motivation in the players’ minds and as they progressed towards the finals, all of them started canceling their tickets one-by-one.

Bollywood director Kabir Khan is making a biopic film named ‘83 on the event of India’s first world cup win at Lords. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and is produced by Anurag Kashyap.

We wish for his speedy recovery, get well soon, sir.