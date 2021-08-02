Mumbai: TV actors Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma, who will be seen together in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, shared their version of viral trend ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ and they seemed to have feared a fan who came near to the comedians for a photo. In a video shared by Kapil, the duo can be seen singing the viral hit song Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The fan ran away without even taking a picture with them.Also Read - UFO or Satellite Crash? Mysterious Meteor Falls to Earth With Massive Explosion in Turkey, Turns Sky Green | Watch

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh were spotted riding a car in the outskirts of Mumbai. In the hilarious video, Kapil and Bharti sat in a car and sang Bachpan Ka Pyaar. She then turned the camera towards a fan, who ran away after listening to their song. Bharti was heard saying: “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao”. The video of Bharti and Kapil has gone viral. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Does Pushups Wearing Wedding Lehenga, Gives Major Fitness Goals | Watch

The whole country has grooved to the viral song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ sung by an adorable little boy named Sahadev, the song seems to be getting popular across the world as well. Also Read - Viral Video: This Super Cute Video of Pandas Rolling on a Slide Will Fill Your Heart With Joy | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGs Video Hub (@pgsvideohub)

The popularity of his song Bachpan Ka Pyar (Baspan Ka Pyar) compelled Bollywood popular rapper Badshah to connect with the little boy and he offered them to come and meet him and Chandigarh. The rapper also offered him an opportunity for a duet song.

Bachpan Ka Pyar song has captured the imagination of the meme-crazy nation who has been churning remixes on the original ‘Baspan ka Pyar’ video and posting their own lip-sync versions.