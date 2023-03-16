Home

Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Breaking Ties With Sunil Grover After 6 Years: ‘Call Me Egotistical…’

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover got involved in an ugly flight in the year 2017 after which things could never be the same for them. Now, six years after the incident happened, the comedian speaks on breaking ties with the popular 'Gutthi' of his show.

Kapil Sharma vs Sunil Grover: Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma says he is a changed person today. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Zwigato‘ and during a media interaction, he talked about being ‘short tempered’ in the past. Kapil also spoke about his infamous fallout with fellow comedian Sunil Grover.

It was in 2017 that the news of a fight between Kapil and Sunil broke out. The two shared a love-and-hate relationship and kept making different statements in the media later, however, one thing was always sure – that they were not ready to work together irrespective of whatever mutual admiration they had for each other’s talents. Now, six years after that incident happened, Kapil now looks back at it and recalls where he went wrong.

KAPIL SHARMA ADDRESSES FALLOUT WITH SUNIL GROVER

In conversation with Pinkvilla, he mentioned that he had anger issues but he has worked on them now. Kapil said. “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired… I used to be short-tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved.”

When asked if he had a fallout with Ali Asghar, Sumona Chakraborty, and Krushna Abhishek as well, he said he shares good equations with all of them but Sunil. Kapil said, “People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will… Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But, I’m on good terms with the rest of them.”

Kapil and Sunil never worked together after their fallout in 2017 on a flight during a comedy tour. The latter launched his own comedy show later with Farah Khan as the celebrity guest on a separate channel. He teamed up with Krushna for the same. However, Krushna joined Kapil back on his show after some time and played the role of ‘Sapna’ on his show.

In 2020, when the news of Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery came out, Kapil said he talked to him and wished him well. The two have now maintained that they would work together in the future if any exciting opportunity comes up.

