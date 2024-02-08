Home

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Files Complaint To Enforcement Directorate, Against Car Designer Dilip Chhabria For Money Laundering

Kapil Sharma Files Complaint To Enforcement Directorate, Against Car Designer Dilip Chhabria For Money Laundering

Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma reaches out to Enforcement Directorate and registers complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for extracting money from him through illegal methods.

Kapil Sharma Files Complaint To Enforcement Directorate, Against Car Designer Dilip Chhabria For Money Laundering

Mumbai: Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma recently made the headlines after his news about modifying a vanity van from the designer Dilip Chhabria that showed possible signs of extracting money from him. However, Kapil informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Dilip Chhabria, who is accused of deceiving multiple celebrities and attempted to shift the blame onto him for the failure to deliver a customised vehicle that Kapil had ordered.

Trending Now

Kapil Sharma Reaches Enforcement Directorate, Registers Complaint Against Dilip Chhabria

Chhabria also allegedly used illegal methods to extort money from Sharma. The ED has documented the statement of Mohammed Hamid, Kapil’s authorised representative, as evidence in their chargesheet filed against Chhabria in a money laundering case.

You may like to read

However, on February 7, 2024, the PMLA court took cognizance of a charge sheet and issued a summons against Dilip Chhabria and six possible members who were part of the activity. The ED case revolves around three FIRs filed against the defendant, one of which is a cheating case filed by Kapil Sharma. According to the actor’s representative’s testimony to the ED, Sharma, who is the owner of K9 Productions, had approached Chhabria in December 2016 to buy a personalized vanity van.

Initially, an amount of Rs 5.31 crore was agreed to be given by Kapil Shama’s production house. Later Kapil’s representative responded that Dilip never bothered to deliver the vanity van or refund the money. However, when questioned upon the later delivery of the vanity van, Chhabria replied to Kapil’s representative stating that the vanity van had been taken to Pune as its additional parts were in the warehouse. Later Chhabria stressed the point that he had been financially struggling and was in desperate need of funds, as said by Kapil’s representative

Later, Chhabria sent another quotation of Rs 55 lakh and asked for the delivery of the vehicle. However, Kapil doubted in mind, that Chhabria intended to extract money from the stand-up comedian. Chhabria tried multiple ways to extract money from Kapil Sharma. He tried including arbitrary parking charges for the non-delivered vanity van to make payments to the vendor

ED stated that the accused individuals and company deliberately engaged in unlawful methods to achieve personal benefits, resulting in financial loss to all the complainants amounting to ‘Rs 18.13 crore’, which they identified as the proceeds of criminal activity.

Inputs from PTI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.