Kapil Sharma had announced the second pregnancy of his wife Ginni Chatrath earlier in January 2021 on his social media account via a tweet. He had mentioned that his wife, Ginni is expecting the second child and he wants to be there with the family. The couple is on cloud nine now with the birth of their baby boy. Kapil and Ginni are doting parents to their 1.5-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma and are overjoyed with the arrival of the new member in their family. Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Boy, Mother-Son Doing Fine

Kapil Sharma’s fans on social media congratulated the couple as they welcomed their baby boy today. Many celebrities also replied to his tweet. Suresh Raina wrote: “Congratulations paji ! Lots of love to kid and bhabi Ji with heart emojis”. Suniel Shetty wrote: “Godbless with a heart emoji”. Saina Nehwal also posted a congratulatory message. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Having a Second Baby With Ginni Chatrath, Confirms His Show Going Off-Air

Kapil fans were so excited that they couldn’t keep calm on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

Also Read - Shocking! The Kapil Sharma Show to go Off-Air; Will Makers Bring New Season?

Congratulations to you Kapil — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 1, 2021

God bless the family

I’m soo happy Anayra ko bhai mil gya ❤️#KapilSharma — ☼ (@RupalUp) February 1, 2021

Congratulations for the good news enjoy the happy moment god blesses to the entire family to entire life — Mohit GT (@mohit15GT) February 1, 2021

Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9 sir and Ginni ma’am❤️. Give all the blessings and love from our side to the baby ❤️. Eagerly waiting for the pic of the baby ❤️

Lots of Love and Blessings from Singh family❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yec9ZXhdJV — Dhruv Singh (@DhruvSingh61) February 1, 2021



Kapil announced the good news by sharing a tweet. He wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil.”

A few days ago, in AskKapil, the comedian had announced that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air and will be back with the second season of the show. He will also be making his digital debut with Netflix soon.

Congratulations to the entire family!