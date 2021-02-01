Kapil Sharma had announced the second pregnancy of his wife Ginni Chatrath earlier in January 2021 on his social media account via a tweet. He had mentioned that his wife, Ginni is expecting the second child and he wants to be there with the family. The couple is on cloud nine now with the birth of their baby boy. Kapil and Ginni are doting parents to their 1.5-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma and are overjoyed with the arrival of the new member in their family. Also Read - Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Welcome Baby Boy, Mother-Son Doing Fine
Kapil Sharma’s fans on social media congratulated the couple as they welcomed their baby boy today. Many celebrities also replied to his tweet. Suresh Raina wrote: “Congratulations paji ! Lots of love to kid and bhabi Ji with heart emojis”. Suniel Shetty wrote: “Godbless with a heart emoji”. Saina Nehwal also posted a congratulatory message. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Having a Second Baby With Ginni Chatrath, Confirms His Show Going Off-Air
Kapil fans were so excited that they couldn’t keep calm on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:
Kapil announced the good news by sharing a tweet. He wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil.”
A few days ago, in AskKapil, the comedian had announced that The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air and will be back with the second season of the show. He will also be making his digital debut with Netflix soon.
Congratulations to the entire family!