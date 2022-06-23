The Kapil Sharma Show’ crew members including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and captain of the ship Kapil Sharma jetted off to Canada for their live comedy shows on Wednesday. All the comedians have been posting fun photos on thier social media and on Thursday Kapil shared a new post where the entire gang can be seen laughing their hearts out in Canada. Kapil captioned the post as, “Crew that laughs together stays together.”Also Read - Kapil Sharma And His 'TKSS' Gang- Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar Off To Canada For Live Shows- See Pics From Airport

Check out Kapil Sharma’s post below:

Earlier, Kapil had shared a series of pictures from Mumbai airport ahead of boarding the flight for Canada. Sharing these pictures, the 'Firangi' actor wrote, "Flying to Vancouver now.. can't wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada".

Even Kiku Sharda shared a fun video from the airport where he can be seen dancing with Krushna and Rajiv Thakur. He wrote, “Matargashti at airport #enroutecanada.”

Meanwhile, Kapil recently also shared ‘Kapil Sharma Live’ show details of the Canada tour on his Instagram account. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team will be arriving in Vancouver and Toronto for their upcoming show. Post Canada, the team members will be leaving for the USA tour as well.

On a related note, Team ‘TKSS’ wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show, in which the star cast of the upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ arrived and had a fun chat with all the team members. The 41-year-old comedian, on the last episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, promised all his fans that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after returning from the world tour.