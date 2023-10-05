Home

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App Case

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App Case

Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi Summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Mahadev Betting App Case

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned by ED in Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor Huma Qureshi and comedian Kapil Sharma have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. News agency ANI’s Twitter handle has posted the news, “ED has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case: ED Sources”.

Trending Now

This investigation has summoned actor Ranbir Kapoor first and now Huma and Kapil. As per the reports, over 15 other celebrities are also under the ED’s scrutiny.

You may like to read

ED has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Huma Qureshi in connection with the Mahadev betting app case: ED Sources (file pics) pic.twitter.com/rKXxUgtucl — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES