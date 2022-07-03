Kapil Sharma in legal trouble! A case has been filed against comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in New York court by a company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour of North America. As per reports, Sai USA Inc filed the lawsuit as Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed only five of them. Reportedly, the comedian had said he would pay for the loss.Also Read - Kapil Sharma & His TKSS Gang Laugh Their Hearts Out In These Happy Pics From Canada: 'Crew That Laughs Together, Stays Together'

Sai USA Inc, based out of New Jersey, is led by Amit Jaitly. Taking to their Facebook page, Sai USA shared a report on the case. They captioned the post, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma And His 'TKSS' Gang- Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar Off To Canada For Live Shows- See Pics From Airport

In an interview with the Times of India, Amit said that: “He did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.” According to the report, the case is pending in a New York court. Sai USA Inc will ‘definitely be taking legal action against him’.

So far neither Kapil nor his team has not reacted to these allegations. Also Read - Govinda Finally Forgives Krushna Abhishek: ‘You Are Always Forgiven, Please Relax'

On a related note, Kapil is currently in Canada for a tour and is slated to perform in New York in the second week of July. He has already performed in Vancouver with his team which includes Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

Kapil has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram, giving his fans glimpses from his tour.

Before heading to Canada, the comedian had wrapped up his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The last episode aired on June 5 and the next season of the show will be announced once the team is back from North America.