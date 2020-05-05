After the government permitted to open a few liquor shops in green, orange, and red zones (barring the containment zones), hundreds of people have been spotted queuing up outside the shops from the wee hours of Monday. While some shops are indeed trying their best to maintain social distancing, there are few who are unable to stop people from crowding. There were many celebrities who were against the decision of opening liquor shops at this point in time as it will result in a chaotic scene. And that is what happened on May 4. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Bollywood Celebs Attend Funeral, Pay Last Respects

Comedian Kapil Sharma overlooked the act and took to social media to share a picture of the crowded line in front of a liquor shop. He wrote, "Ye lo social distancing ki aisi ki taisi. Bewakuf log, sharab se hi, corona se marenge yeh."

TV actor Karan Wahi also took to Twitter and shared, "It's a request to the Govt to please shut these liquor shops as it's reallly dangerous for people and specially for the cops monitoring them. If need be, home delivery services can be started but this would be really bad. @CMOMaharashtra please."

Karanvir Bohra shared a video and wrote, “What was the need to open wineshops ….God forbid not, but if 1 person is infected with #covid19 , what a disaster it will turn out to be….This is still “civil” enough a line as compared to the situation in Delhi and other parts #lockdownhustle”.

Rohit Bose expressed his anger. He wrote, “Shocked at the way people are roaming the streets looking for alcohol .. THIS is the reason why relaxation in lockdown won’t work in India .. senseless and stupid ..”

Meanwhile, social media also couldn’t contain its excitement at the prospect and are flooding social media with memes and jokes as visuals of the queues outside liquor shops emerged. One of the users wrote, “Just 15 mins after the model shops opened… queues remind me of #demonetisation phase but the only difference is that this time people are doing it with joy#Lockdown #LiquorShops”.

The Delhi government on Monday night has decided to charge a 70 percent extra tax on liquor from Tuesday amid coronavirus lockdown. Terming the new tax ‘special corona fee’, the Delhi government in a late-night order stated that the police should allow the liquor shops to remain open from 9 AM till 6:30 PM daily.