Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depression at 36, people thought ‘He’s finished’

Kapil Sharma opens up on battling depression at 36, people thought Hes finished

Kapil Sharma spoke about his struggles, insecurities and uncertainities that tested him at every step.

Kapil Sharma’s story is not just filled with laughter; it is a tale of breakdowns, setbacks, and rising again. The artist who once captivated audiences on stage went through phases in his personal life when applause was replaced by silence. Perhaps that silence made him stronger. A boy from the streets of Amritsar, dreaming of becoming a singer, arrived in Mumbai with little more than hope in his pocket. The beginning was not easy. Struggle, insecurity, and uncertainty tested him at every step. Then, in 2004, his father’s death shook his world. That period was one of the most difficult times in Kapil’s life. Family responsibilities, unfulfilled dreams, and an inner emptiness weighed heavily on him.

Meanwhile, fate presented another opportunity. In 2007, Kapil won the third season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, earning not only the trophy but also recognition. He held a cheque for ₹10 lakh, yet there was a pang in his heart: “I wish Papa were here today.” For him, that moment was more emotional than victorious.

Later, when his own show began, he would stand outside his house at 9 p.m., listening to laughter coming from neighboring homes. With every laugh, he remembered his father and wondered how proud he would have been. His victories on Comedy Circus boosted his confidence, and in 2013, with Comedy Nights with Kapil, he transformed the face of Indian television. The show soon became a household name.

In an interview with ETimes, Kapil spoke about the ups and downs in his life. He said, “Every phase had its own charm. Childhood was different. The time when my father was alive was different. After his demise in 2004, life completely went off track. Then I got another opportunity on television, and I got back on track. At the age of 36, I fell into deep depression and was completely broken. People started saying, ‘It’s over.’ Then I got married. The show returned. And I went on to do over 300 episodes again.”He also talked about missing his father every day and said, “The past never changes. Those who are gone will never come back. When I won the trophy (The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3) and received a cheque of ₹10 lakh, I cried, thinking… I wish my father were here today. When my show started, I remember standing quietly outside my house at 9 pm. The TVs were on in every house in the society, and I could hear people laughing. I thought to myself, ‘If only Papa were alive, he would have been so happy.’ I miss him every day, but some moments are more difficult than others.”

His characters, punchlines, and effortless comic timing made him one of the most popular comedians in the country. He became more than just an artist—he became a part of every family’s evening. But with great success came immense pressure. At the age of 36, Kapil fell into depression. It was a time when criticism and rumors were rampant. Many began saying, “He’s finished.” But Kapil’s story didn’t end there. He gave himself time, regained his composure, and gave his life a new direction through marriage. Stability in his personal life strengthened him once again.

He then returned and won over audiences with more than 300 episodes. He also ventured into films. In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was a commercial success. He later showcased his versatility by playing diverse characters in films like Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew. He also recently appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Today, Kapil is entertaining audiences with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Featuring co-hosts such as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek, the show has completed four seasons and is gearing up for a fifth.

