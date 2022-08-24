Kapil Sharma On Boycott Bollywood Trend: After Arjun Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Alia Bhatt, ace comedian and host Kapil Sharma is the latest celebrity to react on the burning topic- Boycott Bollywood trend. The boycott Bollywood trend has been the talk of the town with netizens swearing not to watch much awaited films that are releasing in theatres. Recently two much hyped films- Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan tanked at the box-office reportedly due to these trends and amid all this Kapil Sharma has his take on the same.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Quits The Kapil Sharma Show, Won't Be Part Of Upcoming New Season, Here's Why

Kapil Sharma, who turned showstopper for the BETI fashion show recently, had a brief interaction with paparazzi post his ramp walk and when asked about the boycott trend, he hugged one of the interviewer and said, “Arre yaar please! Mereko uncomfortable.. mere ko khud nahi pata uska..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Kapil later said, “Pata nahi sir, me itna intellectual aadmi nahi. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not that intellectual. I do not have a film release as of now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time).” Further Kapil added, “Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any such boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, it took a lot to come out of that).”

On work front, Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for the new season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil even shared his look for the show on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)



Meanwhile, according to a Pinkvilla report, the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun and the first episode will be graced by TKSS-regular Akshay Kumar, who will be seen on the couch with the team of his film, Cuttputlli.