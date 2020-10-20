There have been several controversies associated with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna and the latest one was with Kapil Sharma where he called his comedy show ‘vulgur’ where men dress in drag and deliver double entendre dialogues. When the cast of Mahabharata had come for a reunion, one of the fans asked why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? To which Mukesh shared an Instagram post that he was invited and he chose not to go. “This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation”, Mukesh wrote. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Joins Guru Randhawa on The Kapil Sharma Show For 'Nach Meri Rani', Looks All Pretty in White

After weeks, Kapil Sharma has finally responded to Mukesh Khanna's statement. He said, "My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people's faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future".

Khanna had also called The Kapil Sharma Show 'the worst'. He further said, "This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs. I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show."

The Mahabharata cast reunion that had guests Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who portrayed the characters of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna. Gajendra Chauhan in an interview slammed Mukesh Khanna and reminded him of Arjun dressing as a female in the epic show. “I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality). He even said that in the show men dress in women’s clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji”, Gajendra told Dainik Bhaskar.