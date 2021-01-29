Kapil Sharma has been in the spotlight for many reasons lately. He recently announced that the second baby is on the way. The comedian, in his tweet, mentioned that his wife, Ginni Chatrath is expecting the second child and he wants to be there with the family so therefore his show is going off air. The actor wrote, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿”. After confirming Ginni Chatrath’s second pregnancy, Kapil answered a few questions about his baby girl, which included what was her first word and revealed if she has started talking. A user wrote: What was the first word of Anayra? To which he said: “I think papa, honestly it was papa”. Also Read - Daily Horoscope, January 30, 2021: Lazy Start for Cancer, Capricorn to Streamline Expenses

Kapil revealed she speaks some 8-9 words only and later on elated his fans with a super-adorable video of their little angel, Anayra Sharma. In the clip, Anayra can be learning to walk by holding a walker and was dressed in a blue co-ord set with two cute ponytails. Anayra's video surely made our day and it is cuteness beyond words! Kapil captioned the video as "Yeh lo ji…Anayra is learning how to walk."

The rumors went rife regarding Kapil and Ginni expecting their second child last year during Karvachauth. The couple did not confirm it but the fans started speculating. In a video posted by fellow comedian Bharti Singh, Kapil's wife could be seen with a baby bump and that's what made the fans go gaga after the news.