Popular comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma has been giving hints of giving a good news to fans. On Tuesday, Kapil took to his social media account to share an auspicious news that he is heading to Netflix for his digital debut. Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series or film. A video has been shared by Sharma where he makes fun of himself as he is struggling to pronounce the word 'auspicious'. After multiple attempts he finally said it.

Sharing the video on social media, Kapil wrote, "Don't believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I'm coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. Partying face this is the auspicious news." In the hilarious video, Kapil dressed up in a black t-shirt, denims and a maroon leather jacket, set to record the announcement video.

The show will premiere on the streamer in 2021 across 190 countries.

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix. “2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity,” the 39-year-old comic said in a statement.

Sharma said the project is close to his heart, adding “I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

On Monday when Kapil asked his followers about the English translation of ‘shubh samachar’. The netizens assumed he is announcing the good news of his second baby. Author Chetan Bhagat also took notice of his tweet and congratulated him in the same manner. He wrote, “Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! (sic). However, it was about his first digital project.