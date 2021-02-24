Popular Punjabi singer and actor Sardool Sikander passed away on Wednesday, February 24 at a Mohali hospital, where was undergoing treatment for the kidney-ailment disease. He was 60. Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016 and was admitted to hospital on January 19, passed away at 11.55 am, sources at the hospital said. Comedian Kapil Sharma mourned the death of Sardool Sikander by sharing a beautiful memory of him when he visited at Kapil’s daughter Anayra’s first Lohri. The video shows, newborn Anayra in Sardool Sikander’s arms. Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander, Kapil Sharma expressed his grief as this was the last time he met him. Also Read - Sardool Sikander Death: Unknown Facts About Late Punjabi Folk Singer

While sharing the video on social media, Kapil Sharma wrote: “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being.❤️. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the newborn, he sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts 🙏 #omshanti #sardoolsikander”. Also Read - Sardool Sikander — Punjab's Folk Music Icon — Dead at 60. Vishal Dadlani, Gurdaas Maan, Harshdeep Kaur Mourn Demise

Sardool Sikander had 27 albums to his credit. His work included over 50 derivative albums from all over the world. His album Husna De Malko released in 1991 that sold 5.1 million copies worldwide and still selling. Sardool’s famous religious songs are Charadi Khalla Tenu Samne Tu Hase, Bole So Nihaal, Khalsa Dee Chardi Kala, Ik Tu Hove Ik Main Hovan. Apart from music, Sardool Sikander also acted in some Punjabi movies likeJagga Daku, Police in Pollywood, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Sardool was married to Amar Noorie, who is also an accomplished singer and actor and they had two sons named Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander.