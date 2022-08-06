The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show fans have all the reasons to rejoice as one of the most popular comedy shows is prepping for its new season. Kapil Sharma’s stand-up comedy talk show is all set to recruit new and emerging talents for the next season. The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company took to its Instagram handle and put out a casting call for the show. While a lot of netizens were elated by the announcement, some even demanded to bring Dr Mashahoor Gulati aka Gutthi back to the show. The note alongside Kapil’s picture in the Instagram post read, “The most popular show of Indian television is coming up with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and adding new members to the family. If you think the comedy industry is your calling, mail your profile to us. ” The post was captioned as, “We‎ all‎ love‎ the‎ Kapil‎ Sharma‎ show,‎ but‎ wouldn’t‎ you‎ love‎ it‎ more‎ if‎ you‎ could‎ now‎ be‎ a‎ part‎ of‎ it?‎ ⁣If‎ comedy‎ is‎ your‎ go-to,‎ send‎ your‎ profiles‎ now! ⁣Email‎ them‎ to‎ – ⁣💌‎ mukeshchhabra@mccc.in⁣💌‎ alok@mccc.in 💌‎ kabeer@mccc.in ⁣We’re‎ waiting!‎”Also Read - Kapil Sharma Was Slapped on Gadar - Ek Prem Katha Sets, Reveals Action Director Tinu Verma | Read on

Fans urged to bring back Sunil Grover as Dr Mashahoor Gulati on Kapil’s show for the brand new season. A netizen commented, “We miss Sunil Grover in Kapil Sharma Show.” A fan also wrote, “If Dr Gulati (Sunil Grover’s character from the show) is back in TKSS (The Kapil Sharma Show) then the level of it goes to another level.” Kapil and Sunil have hinted towards their desire to move on ever since their public in-flight fallout in 2017. Sunil recently featured in Gangs of Filmistaan. Kapil, on the other hand took a break from his show recently for a tour of US and Canada with the show’s team. Also Read - Kapil Sharma's New York Show Postponed, Here's Why!

