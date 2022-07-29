Kapil Sharma Was Slapped on Gadar – Ek Prem Katha Sets: Kapil Sharma, who doesn’t need an introduction and has an immense fan following once worked as a junior artist. Kapil, had once told in his celebrity chat show that he had worked in Gadar – Ek Prem Katha as an extra. Action director Tinu Verma recently revealed that he had slapped Kapil on the sets of the 2001 blockbuster film. The action director, while explaining why he uses abuses in normal language recalled an incident from the opening sequence of Gadar…, in an interview with actor Mukesh Khanna. Tinu said, “Kapil Sharma has talked about this on his show as well. His father told him that if he wanted to be an actor, he should visit the sets where Gadar was being shot. I prefer to operate the camera and was looking at the frame when I saw one man running in the other direction. I called him and asked why he did that, and told him ‘teri wajah se one more hua shot, idhar hi jana. bhaag ke jaa (It was retake because of you. Run in this direction).’ I then focused on him but found him running in the opposite direction once again.”Also Read - Sunil Grover Undergoes Heart Surgery In Mumbai, Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery

The ace action director, furhter added, “I ran towards him aur kaan ke neeche diya (slapped him). I then kicked him out of the film. It was the same Kapil Sharma.” The film featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri in stellar roles. Kapil had spoken about the same on his show when Sunny Deol was a guest and told, “When I saw an empty space, I ran. He (Tinu) grabbed me and gave me a sweet slur. I told him that when you spoke action, I ran. They chased me away; I ran into the crowd again. The film released, and I took my friends to the theatre to show me my scene. My scene was cut.” Also Read - Netflix's It's Not Done Yet Trailer: Fans Call Kapil Sharma Comedy King And His Wife Ginny OP

For more updates on Kapil Sharma, check out this space at India.com. Also Read - Why Does Shah Rukh Khan Scold Juhi Chawla During KKR Team Meetings?