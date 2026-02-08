Home

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna: Who is the paid the highest on The Great Indian Kapil Show? Archana Puran Singh reveals

Archana Puran Singh breaks silence on the highest-paid actor in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Read what she said.

In the ever-evolving world of television comedy, there are only a few rare gems that have managed to maintain their charm and resonate with the audience even today. One such example of this is The Great Indian Kapil Show. From its star-studded lineup featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh to the celebrity interaction, the show has continued to keep the audience hooked for years. However, besides the humours, they have one long-standing question that has kept the audience curious over the years—who is the highest paid on the show?

Archana Puran Singh has finally ended this curiosity and broken her silence on the same.

Archana Reveals Who Earns The Most

Answering the most-asked question about the biggest paycheck, Archana disclosed that it is none other than Kapil Sharma. She shared the details on her son Aaryamann’s vlog, which also featured her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, and their younger son, Ayushmaan.

In the vlog, Archana and her family visited stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s house. As they admired Samay’s luxurious car, Archana jokingly remarked that she would now have to buy one too. Samay responded that she could afford four such cars. Adding to the banter, Ayushmaan joked, “Uske liye cancel hona padta hai. (You have to get cancelled for that.)”

Archana on Kapil Sharma

During the conversation, Archana praised Samay’s growing success and said, “But you have to have a big show like Latent.” When Samay pointed out that she already appears on Kapil Sharma’s show, Archana quickly responded, “Usme Kapil kamata hai. Main nahi kamati.

Adding to the humour, Samay shot back, “Nahi par aap cancel ho sakti ho usmein. (But you can get cancelled in that.)”

This lighthearted exchange was a subtle acknowledgement that it’s Kapil Sharma who earns the most.

New Season On The Way

This revelation of Archana came when the fifth season of the show was all set to stream. An ANI official statement read, “The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, allowing the show to grow and evolve while staying rooted in its warmth, spontaneity, and joy. With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy, and even more unforgettable conversations.”

Star-Studded Lineup

The comedy show features popular performers such as Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, among others. Archana Puran Singh and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu serve as judges.

