TV star and comedian Kapil Sharma is likely to make a comeback with his hit show, The Kapil Sharma Show, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Yes, there is a reason to rejoice for all the Kapil Sharma's fans. As per the latest report, the show producers are planning to revive the show without a live audience and Kapil will be shooting the episodes from his home. Looks like Kapil Sharma will be indeed 'working from home'.

As per the source, The Kapil Sharma Show will be following Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres format to record the show from Kapil's home. The source was quotted as saying in Bollywood Hungama, "Why not? Since the coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have adopted a no-audience format. They're even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating corona."



Meanwile, Kapil feels that lockdown is a blessing for him and is spending quality time with his family and newborn daughter Anayra. In an interview, he said, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”