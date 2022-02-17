Kapil Sharma to Act as Food Delivery Rider in upcoming film: Writer-Director Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami for her next film, presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. The writer-director-producer teams up with Kapil Sharma, featured in a never seen before avatar, as he steps into the shoes of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami, who plays his wife. The film, slated to begin filming later this month, is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew have serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner”, says Nandita.Also Read - Kapil Sharma Kisses Wife Ginni Chatrath at Gehraiyaan Screening, Paps Hoot For Them - Watch Video

Kapil Sharma says, “I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das’ film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film.” Also Read - ‘He Can Never Be Annoyed With Me’: Kapil Sharma Clears The Air Between Him And Akshay Kumar, Calls Him Big Bro

Shahana Goswami says, “After Firaaq, I couldn’t be happier to finally be on an adventure with Nandita again. I’m excited to work with Kapil as I know he will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I’m thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita’s vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people in the crew, with my dear Nandita as our captain and guide.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Keeps a Check on Sunil Grover's Health After Latter Suffers a Heart Attack: ' I Sent a Message'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)



Nandita Das aims to tell compelling stories that are authentically local in their context but have a universal resonance. NDI’s first venture was Manto, a film about the life and works of the Urdu writer of the 40s, Saadat Hasan Manto. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and is streaming on Netflix. In 2019, NDI produced a short music video called India’s Got Colour to celebrate diversity in skin tones. It features actors such as Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, Ratna Pathak Shah, Divya Dutta, Tillotama Shome, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and many others, furthering the conversation about colourism among the youth.