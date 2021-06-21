Mumbai: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday by treating his fans with one of the most asked photos of his son Trishaan and daughter Anayra together. Kapil Sharma, for the first time, gave a glimpse of his son Trishaan, who was born on February 1 this year. While sharing the most beautiful photo on the internet, he captioned it as: “Happy Father’s Day #FathersDay #gratitude. Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on public demand.” In this cute photo, Kapil Sharma sat with Anayra and Trishaan in his lap and cuts a cake with a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. The trio appeared to be wearing matching T-shirts with black caps. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show New Season Date, Timings, Cast: Here's What We Can Expect

Kapil Sharma’s photo with his kids has gone viral with 1,257,158 likes and uncountable comments from fans and friends. Suresh Raina, Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Aahana Kumra, Neeti Mohan, Sumona Chakravarti, Varun Sharma, Shakti Mohan and several others poured love and commented on Kapil Sharma’s post. Also Read - Will Sunil Grover Work With Kapil Sharma Ever Again? This Is What He Has To Say

Have a look at Kapil Sharma’s Father’s Day celebration with Trishaan And Anayra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

On Sunday, the Bollywood and Television industry celebrated Father’s Day and shared their happy moments with their family. One of the most asked pictures on the internet was of comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s kids Trishaan and Anayra, so he decided to give to share the photo of both the kids together for the first time. A fan said on Twitter: “Thank you so much sir for sharing this picture Happy father’s day God bless you and both the babies”.

In April, Kapil Sharma revealed Trishaan’s name when singer Neeti Mohan asked, “Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do,” the comedian took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him Trishaan. (sic)”.

Trishaan is a beautiful name that has originated from religious Hindu texts. Trishaan is just another name for Lord Krishna who’s worshipped by many all across the world.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a bang. The new season’s details are out that says it will be returning with its new and old casts. The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh with the main host Kapil Sharma. A few days ago, Krushna Abhishek revealed on social media that he cannot wait to resume shooting of the upcoming season and now it has finally begun pre-production. He had posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda. The Kapil Sharma Show will go on-air from the first month of July.