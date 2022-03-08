Mumbai: The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi is all set to release on March 11, 2022, in cinemas. The film revolves around the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990’s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. When filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was asked by a fan to promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show, he had expressed his disappointment for not being invited to comedian’s hit talk show for promoting The Kashmir Files. The fan had expressed his desire on Twitter to see the film’s promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show, the director wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank.”Also Read - Anupam Kher's Incredible Physical Transformation at 67 Makes All Young Bodybuilders Look Pani Kam Chai - See Pics

Previously, Vivek had shared that he was not invited to celebrity-guests studded show The Kapil Sharma Show because his film does not “have big commercial star”. He tweeted, “They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT.” In another tweet, he added, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.” Also Read - Birthday Special: Veteran Actor Anupam Kher Turns 67 Today, Flaunts His Fit And Toned Body On Social Media - Watch Video

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

Boycott Kapil Sharma trends on social media

Netizens started trolling Kapil Sharma. One of the users wrote, “Kapil Sharma show serves a different ideology, So it will never support such films..It will cater to the same nepotistic mindless masala cheap grade films..” Another wrote, “Yes, @KapilSharmaK9 show should be boycotted. Till now, we all thought that he is an impartial and nice lovable man. But, From this, it is clear that kapil sharma is also a biased and greedy man.”

People think that Kapil Sharma promotes films, but the irony is that he promotes himself tending to promote the film.😂😂#KashmirFiles #KapilSharmaShow #KapilSharma @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/7CJeaEZwj3 — Shubham Bihari (@Shubham00482414) March 7, 2022

BOYCOTT KAPIL SHARMA IF U HAVEN’T ALREADY…..FOR HIS REFUSING TO PROMOTE

THE KASHMIR FILES!!

WILL YOU?#BOYCOTTTHEKAPILSHARMASHOW — Vinayak S M (@Vinayak07144810) March 8, 2022

Boycotting Kapil Sharma show. Will never watch this coward’s show… — Kamaal (@kamal798936) March 8, 2022