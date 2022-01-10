Mumbai: The trailer of Netflix’s stand up comedy show I’m Not Done Yet featuring star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma is out. With the trailer, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that He’s Not Done Yet. With this, Kapil’s wife Ginni also roasts him and shares with the world that she married him because ‘Gareeb ka bhala karna chahti thi (Was feeling pity on poor).’Also Read - Tirthanand Rao, Nana Patekar's Lookalike And Kapil Sharma's Colleague Attempts Suicide: 'Yes, I Consumed Poison'

In the show, Kapil Sharma opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us. Kapil mentions in the trailer, “I feel I’m not done yet, these words go really well with my life. Abhi kay liye itna hi, par picture… sorry, special abhi baki hai mere dost (That’s it for now, the special is yet to come my friend) as Kapil brings his raw charm and his unfiltered, true self to fans like never before. Bhulna matt (Don’t forget), January 28 – only on Netflix.” Also Read - Anushka Sharma Announces Chakda Xpress, The Jhulan Goswami Biopic, Calls it an 'Eye-Opener Into The World of Women’s Cricket'

Kapil Sharma confronted PM Narendra Modi about his controversial tweet and how OB vehicles gathered outside his house the next morning. “I believed they were fire department vans,” he explained. He inquired his cook as to whether or not there had been a fire. “You started one on Twitter!” his cook replied. “Not all the tweets were mine, some were from Jack Daniel, You can’t ‘black label,’ I mean blacklist,’ some artists based on that,” Kapil added. Also Read - Kapil Sharma's Drunk Tweet to PM Modi Cost Him Rs 9 lakh, Comedian Reveals How- Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios.