Mumbai: The King of comedy Kapil Sharma's life narrative will be depicted in an upcoming biographical drama film. The film, titled 'Funkaar,' will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also directed Fukrey. The producer Mahaveer Jain made the announcement on Friday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Looking forward to bringing to the audience the story of India's most beloved Funkaar. Kapil Sharma," Lamba said in a statement. Jain, who earlier backed Rajinikanth's "2.0" as well as upcoming films like Akshay Kumar-starrer "Ram Setu", said the team is excited to present Sharma's life story to the world. "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma's untold story on the big screen, in a big way," he said.

Amritsar native Kapil Sharma rose to prominence after winning the comic reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. The 40-year-old comedian continued to appear for reality series until 2013, when he created his own show, "Comedy Nights with Kapil," under his K9 Productions banner, which catapulted him to even greater fame. Sharma currently hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015 and later starred in the historical drama 'Firangi.'

The actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is currently waiting for the premiere ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet.’ The show will be available on Netflix on January 28th.

(With inputs from PTI)