Tirthanand Rao claimed during the live session that he was in a "live-in" with the woman in question, but she "emotionally blackmailed" him. He has been rushed to hospital.

Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page. He alleged that a woman is responsible for his current state. He claimed during the live session that he was in a “live-in” with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed” him. He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she “extorted” money from him.

Tirthanand said in the live video, “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

As he shared all that he was going through, the comedian took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it into a glass. His friends who saw him taking the extreme step, reached his house in no time and found him unconscious. They called the police and the actor was rushed to the hospital.

Tirthanand has attempted suicide earlier as well in a similar fashion in December 2021, when he went live on Facebook. He had called up his assistant and told him that he was taking this drastic step in life due to several reasons. At that time he had called the news portal, “The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life.”

(Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.)

