Mumbai: Star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special for Netflix titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet’, which is slated to premiere on January 28. The show marks Kapil’s first comedy special with the streaming giant. As part of the promotional video shared by the streaming giant, Kapil is heard saying: “I have been working in this industry for 25 years now and close to 15 years in the TV industry.”Also Read - Cobra Kai Season 4: Who Is Albert Omstead and Why Is He Named In The Title Card?

Kapil added: “I have never taken comedy seriously because we are joking around all the time and it comes naturally to us because we are from Punjab and we love joking around. And I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for.” In the special, ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. Kapil will be seen getting candid about his life’s journey and shares it all in his own fun and relatable way. Also Read - Nora Fatehi or Kapil Sharma - Whose Moves Are Sexier On Dance Meri Rani?

“Netflix really attracted me with the Tudum sound and its global reach. You can say this special is my story in my own style”, the comedian said. He further said that in the show, he will be heard singing too. And he made sure to point out that he will be singing in English. In the video, we meet Kapil the way the audience has admired him for years. He is seen joking around with Netflix’s team as well as his make-up team. By the end of the video, Kapil mentioned that the audience will witness a lot of new things in the stand-up special. He said he is excited for the audience to witness the show, which will stream on Netflix from January 28 onwards. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Ate Garlic Considering It 'Prasad' On Atrangi Re Sets? Here's What Happened

Later, Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse of his stand-up in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet. “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much,” he revealed, added, “I want to sue Twitter.” He said the microblogging site should have warned his followers that it is a “drunk tweet.” He concluded by mentioning that while some of the tweets are his responsibility, others are results of liquor brands.

Woah! Watch this hilarious clip here: