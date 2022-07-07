Bad news for all the fans of Kapil Sharma & his team in the United States as the comedian, who was supposed to perform in New York over the weekend, will not be entertaining his fans in the city on the scheduled date anymore. Comedian Kapil Sharma along with the star cast of The Kapil Sharma show including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur recently performed in Canada and now they were gearing up for the US shows.Also Read - Indian High Commission In Canada On 'Kaali' Poster Controversy: 'Withdraw Provocative Material'

However the latest news is that, the upcoming 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that was scheduled to take place in New York on July 9 has been postponed, the local promoter Sam Singh shared through a social media post.

According to ETimes, the social media post read, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”

When etimes, reached out to Sam Singh, he said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case.”

Meanwhile, in another news, a recent complaint was filed against the comedian in NY Court by another company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America.

According to Amit Jaitly, a well-known promoter of shows in America, Kapil was signed and paid for six shows in North America in 2015 but he failed to perform in one of the six cities he had promised to and had committed to making up for the loss, reported etimes. The case is still pending in NY court and Jaitly said that they will definitely be taking legal action against Kapil Sharma.

On a related note, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on television in mid-September. The show went off-air last month as Kapil jetted & the entire The Kapil Sharma Show team jettet off for his live tour in US & Canada.