Extending best wishes to their mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor on her 73rd birthday, actors Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday said that they miss spending the special day with their mom. Karisma posted an adorable picture of her mother posing with her and her star sister Kareena. In the picture, the three beauties are seen standing and posing in the middle of a lush green field. "Happy birthday mom, we are missing spending ur birthday with you," Karisma wrote in the caption.

While Kareena is seen slaying in a printed crop top with tassels at the end, Babita kept it simple with a checkered shirt and Karisma, on the other hand, is seen wearing a super comfy sweatshirt.

Earlier in the day, Bebo also extended birthday wishes to her mom as she posted a stunning throwback picture featuring her star parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She captioned the pic, “Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️”.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

The newly 73 turned actor has worked in several cinematic marvels of her times including Farz, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She married Randhir Kapoor in 1971 and welcomed two daughters – Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.