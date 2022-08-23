Kapoor sisters- Kareena and Karisma kickstarted the week with a fun-filled bash at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on Monday night. The stylish sister duo was also joined by filmmaker Karan Johar and socialite Natasha Poonawalla and going by the pictures look like they all partied the night away. Karisma and Manish took to their Instagram to share inside glimpses from the bash.

For the party Kareena wore a white t-shirt teamed with black pants and shoes while Karisma looked gorgeous in a black tied-up dress that she teamed up with green textured heels. Director Karan Johar was seen dressed in a black tracksuit that he paired with black-white sports shoes.Also Read - Mommy-To-Be Alia Bhatt Looks Adorable While Posing In A Cute Blue Dress Outside Karan Johar's Office- See Pics & Video

Manish Malhotra donned a stylish red printed shirt over a black t-shirt and he completed the look with black trousers and sports shoes. For the fun-filled bash, Natasha Poonawala sported a beautiful golden dress. The businesswoman complemented her entire outfit with chunky heels and interesting black glasses. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Relationship And Marriage Plans Leave Fans in Awe, #SidKiara Trends Big

Sharing the photos, Karisma wrote in caption: “Just hangin.. ❤️✨.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal Shares Hilarious Moments From VicKat’s Wedding, Here’s What he Told Pandit Ji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)



The gang is full of posers as all are seen posing for the camera in style.

Manish Malhotra also shared a series of candid clicks from the bash on his Instagram page, he captioned the post as: Home with friends 💕

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)



On the work front, Kareena will next feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s web show ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also start shooting for a film directed by Hansal Mehta in September this year.