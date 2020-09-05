Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on Friday after several hours of questioning in the Sandalwood drugs racket. Around 15 celebrity names have emerged in the case and Ragini is the first high-profile personality from the Kannada film industry to have come under the radar due to various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act. As reported by Times of India, the CCB (Central Crime Branch) team that raided Ragini’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning allegedly obtained an illegal amount of a certain substance from the actor’s house. Also Read - Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Ragini Dwivedi Gets Arrested by CCB of Bangalore

Ragini has been sent into a three-day remand after the police requested the court to get the custody orders. Also Read - Sandalwood Drugs Racket: Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Gets Detained by CCB, Smiles And Waves to Cameras

Not just the actor denied all the allegations levelled against her, she also failed to appear before the CCB on Thursday and instead sent two advocates to represent her. Ragini then took to Instagram to write that she was given a short notice to appear before the officials and that’s the reason she couldn’t make it on Thursday. She sent her word to the CCB that she will appear before the team on September 7.

Ragini also reportedly changed her mobile phone on Thursday due to which the CCB failed to connect to her and a court order was obtained to raid her residence. More high-profile names are likely to emerge in the case.

In another big development, the Mid-Day reported that the drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty through her brother Showik Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case are the same people who might have been connected with the celebrities of the Kannada film industry as well. The Narcotics Control Bureau of India is probing the case to find out more links.