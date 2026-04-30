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Kara Movie X Review: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju starrer wins hearts of netizens, fans call it better than ‘Idly Kadai’

Kara is generating solid buzz online with viewers appreciating its performances and narrative while social media reactions continue to shape its early reception.

Published date india.com Published: April 30, 2026 3:00 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Kara Movie X Review: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju starrer wins hearts of netizens, fans call it better than 'Idly Kadai'
Kara movie still (PC: IMDb)

The Tamil film Kara has opened in theatres with strong buzz as early viewers rushed to share their reactions online. Starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju the film has quickly grabbed attention for its storytelling and performances. Many viewers took to X to express their opinions and the overall tone has remained positive since the first shows. The film’s mix of drama and intensity seems to have worked well with audiences who appreciate its emotional depth and gripping moments.

Early reactions suggest that Kara has impressed a large section of the audience. Several users praised the first half calling it engaging and well-paced. Some even compared the film to Dhanush’s previous directorial Idly Kadai, while stating that Kara feels stronger in execution. Viewers highlighted the interval block as a standout moment with many describing it as intense and impactful. The second half has also received appreciation with fans calling it interesting and satisfying. Overall, the response on X indicates that the film has connected well with viewers on day one.

See reactions from the users on Dhanush’s Kara here

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How is Dhanush performance in Kara?

Dhanush has received widespread praise for his role in the film. Many viewers described his performance as powerful and emotionally driven. His portrayal of a man dealing with his past has struck a chord with the audience. Fans also mentioned that his screen presence keeps the film engaging throughout. Alongside him, Mamitha Baiju delivers a strong performance adding depth to the narrative.

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What is the story of Kara about?

Kara is set in the year 1991 in Ramanathapuram during a tense global period. The story follows Karasaami also known as Kara who is forced to confront his past over a span of 16 days. As he tries to protect his family he faces unexpected challenges that change his life. The film blends personal conflict with a larger backdrop creating a slow burn narrative that builds gradually.

Directed by Vignesh Raja the film features a supporting cast including KS Ravikumar, Karunas and Jayaram. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar which adds to the film’s mood and storytelling. The film released alongside Dhruv Sarja and Sanjay Dutt’s KD The Devil creating a competitive box office scenario.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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