Karan-Arjun! Ahead of Pathaan’s Release, Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Salman Khan, Netizens React

Pathaan Release: Shah Rukh Khan posed with his dear friend and co-star Salman Khan ahead of the film release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film Pathaan will release on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the release, SRK posed with his close friend and co-star Salman Khan. Actor Meezaan Jafri took to Instagram to share a picture of posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on social media. In the pic, Salman was seen dressed in an olive green suit paired with a night blue shirt. Shah Rukh chose Indian wear as he was seen wearing a black kurta-pyjama. Meezaan stood between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He captioned the image: “#PATHAAN in theatre’s tomorrow.”

Netizens in the comment section expressed their excitement after catching a glimpse of the photo. One user took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Whaaat now that’s an awesome pic!” Another user said, “Wow a Khan Sandwich!” A third user commented and wrote, “Karan – Arjun, When Tiger met Pathaan.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, Salman Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming movie Pathaan. Although the makers of Pathaan have not yet shared a glimpse of Salman from the movie, according to reports, the actor will reprise in his role as Tiger.

Salman Khan has confirmed the trailer release of his upcoming film Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan on the big screen with Pathaan. Salman took to his social media to share the big news. He treated fans with a glimpse of his look from the film without revealing many details.

Shah Rukh Khan currently awaits the release of Pathaan, which is slated to release on Wednesday. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Salman will reportedly be seen in a cameo as ‘Tiger’ in the film.

The Dabangg star will be reuniting with actress Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3, which is set to release on Diwali 2023.