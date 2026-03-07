Karan Aujla announces bigger ‘Mumbai 2.0’ show after fan backlash: offers free entry to...

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced a second Mumbai concert after his earlier show in the city sparked criticism from fans. The singer, currently travelling across the country with his P-Pop Culture India Tour, revealed that he will return to Mumbai for a fresh performance titled “Mumbai 2.0,” promising a bigger and better experience.

The announcement comes days after several concertgoers complained about poor management during his March 3 Holi event in the city. While many fans praised Aujla’s performance, others expressed frustration over issues such as overcrowding, extreme heat, lack of drinking water and limited visibility even for VIP ticket holders.

Taking note of the backlash, the singer and his team decided to organise another show in Mumbai, aiming to give fans a more comfortable and memorable experience.

Karan Aujla Announces ‘Mumbai 2.0’ Show

On Friday, Karan Aujla shared a video on Instagram confirming that the new concert, titled “Mumbai 2.0,” will take place on April 12.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In the video, the singer addressed fans directly and revealed a special gesture for those who attended the earlier concert. People who purchased tickets for the March 3 show will receive free entry to the upcoming performance.

“If anyone else wants to be there for my Mumbai 2.0 show, buy the tickets and be there because we are going to make history in Mumbai. it’s going to be bigger,” he said while inviting fans to join the event.

The announcement quickly drew attention online, with fans welcoming the singer’s effort to respond to their concerns.

Organisers Promise Free Entry To…

The organisers of the tour, Team Innovation, also issued a statement on social media confirming the new concert date and the complimentary entry for previous ticket holders.

Their message read, “Mumbai, you spoke, we heard you loud and clear! @karanaujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour returns with Mumbai 2.0. Because of the insane love and trust you showed us the first time, this one’s on us. Fans who purchased tickets for the March 3, 2026 show will receive complimentary access to Mumbai 2.0. And for everyone who couldn’t make it earlier, tickets will go live on March 8, 2026 at 12 PM on District by Zomato.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Innovation (@team.innovation)

The move is being seen as an attempt to rebuild trust with fans after the earlier event faced criticism online.

What Went Wrong at the Mumbai Holi Concert

Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on March 3 as part of a Holi celebration. However, the event soon became a topic of debate on social media.

Several attendees claimed the venue was overcrowded, with many people reportedly struggling in the heat. Some fans even alleged that they were unable to see the stage clearly despite purchasing VIP tickets, with a few describing it as the “worst concert ever.”

Following the backlash, Aujla acknowledged the concerns during his Pune concert and hinted that he would organise another performance in Mumbai.

Inside Karan Aujla’s P-Pop Culture India Tour

The P-Pop Culture India Tour began in Delhi on February 28 with a massive turnout. More than 75,000 fans attended the show, singing along to some of Aujla’s biggest hits, including Boyfriend, Tauba Tauba, Admiring You, Softly and 52 Bars. The evening ended with a grand fireworks display.

After performing in Mumbai and Pune, the singer is now preparing for upcoming concerts in several other cities. His tour schedule includes Chandigarh on March 14, followed by performances in Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, before wrapping up in Ludhiana.

With the announcement of “Mumbai 2.0,” Aujla appears determined to turn a difficult moment into a second chance — and deliver the show fans were hoping for.