Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Fight breaks out at Delhi Concert; viral videos raise crowd safety concerns – WATCH

What was meant to be a historic night for Punjabi music in the capital has now taken an unexpected turn. A major scuffle reportedly broke out during Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert on February 28, leaving fans shocked and social media was flooded with disturbing visuals. The concert, part of his “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026,” was held from 4 pm to 10 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and reportedly saw a turnout of over 75,000 people. It is being described as one of the largest single-day concert gatherings in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist.

But amid the music, lights and roaring crowd, chaos briefly took over.

Viral video shows a fight inside the stadium

Clips circulating online show a heated physical fight breaking out among a group of men inside the venue. In one video, a man can be seen lying on the ground while another repeatedly punches him. A second person appears to kick him as others stand around.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Crazyy fight at vvip lounge at Karan Aujlas concert (sic).”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The reason behind the altercation is still unclear. The authenticity of the viral video could not be independently verified at the time of publishing. However, the visuals have sparked serious concerns about safety and crowd control at such massive events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @alter.enanthate

Organisers face mismanagement allegations

While the concert itself drew record crowds, complaints about event management have also surfaced.

To avoid traffic chaos, the Delhi Police had issued advisories in advance. Despite that, several attendees claimed there was disorder both inside and outside the stadium.

One social media user wrote, “Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert,” alleging that people were made to wait for hours and entry bands were not issued on time.

Another attendee posted, “Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. The crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all the passes. Organisers on the spot had to run.”

These claims have added fuel to the debate around large-scale event planning and security measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika vig (@_deepikavig)

A record-breaking night despite chaos

Despite the clash, the concert delivered high-energy moments. The evening began with a power-packed set by DJ Chetas, warming up the massive crowd. Karan Aujla later made a dramatic entry using a pop-up lift and even rode a zipline across the stadium, drawing loud cheers.

The Delhi leg marked the grand opening of the tour, which will now travel to cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.

While the music created unforgettable moments, the viral fight has left a serious question hanging in the air, are crowd control measures keeping pace with India’s rapidly growing concert culture?