Karan Aujla faces new allegations as another woman steps forward amid ongoing row – Watch video

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla continues to find himself under the scanner as fresh allegations surface online, adding another layer to the controversy that has been brewing for days. What began as claims by a US-based artist has now snowballed into a full-blown social media debate, with a new woman stepping forward and making bold statements that have divided the internet.

What started the controversy?

The controversy first erupted after a US-based musician, known online as msgorimusic and part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, accused Aujla of being involved in a “private relationship” while he was married to Palak Aujla. She claimed she was unaware of his marital status at the time and later alleged that she was “silenced and publicly shamed” when she attempted to speak up.

In posts shared online, she stated that authorities in both Canada and the US were looking into the matter and that a major US media outlet was preparing to interview her. These claims quickly spread across Reddit and Instagram, sparking heated discussions among fans and critics alike.

Who is the new woman making claims?

Just as the conversation seemed to settle, a new Instagram reel went viral, posted by a woman identified as @djswanmusik. She is said to be an Australian celebrity DJ currently based in Delhi. In the video, she made a startling claim through on-screen text that read, “Karan Aujla has been DM’ing me too? So what? Everyone knows he’s a cheat.” She further added, “I can also show proofs btw.”

The reel instantly caught attention, pulling the singer back into the spotlight and intensifying the controversy surrounding him.

How did social media react?

As expected, the comments section exploded with mixed reactions. While some users questioned the timing of her post and accused her of seeking attention, others encouraged her to share evidence and speak her truth.

One user commented, “It’s okay! Everybody knows, you’ve gotta mess with the one above you to make headlines.” Another wrote, “Don’t get pressurised to be silent….take care.” A third comment read, “Expose that fake goat of the Punjabi industry.”

The divided reactions reflect the confusion and speculation surrounding the claims, with many demanding clarity and accountability.

Has Karan Aujla responded yet?

So far, Karan Aujla has remained silent on both the original allegations and the new claims making the rounds online. His wife, Palak Aujla, has also chosen not to address the controversy publicly. Apart from a brief Instagram story shared earlier amid the initial claims, there has been no official statement from either side.

As the rumours continue to swirl and more voices join the conversation, fans and followers are now waiting for a clear response that could either put the matter to rest or take it in an entirely new direction. Until then, the controversy around the Punjabi star shows no signs of slowing down.