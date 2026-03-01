Home

Karan Aujla gets emotional as fan gifts portrait of his parents during Delhi show, video goes viral

A fan’s thoughtful gift left Karan Aujla in tears during his Delhi show. Fans captured the emotional moment, which is now trending online.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla experienced unforgettable moment during live show in Delhi when a fan surprised him with special gift. Painting showed him together with parents and gesture left singer visibly moved on stage. Crowd watched closely as artist held artwork and took in details quietly letting emotion show naturally. Energy in stadium shifted instantly and fans cheered softly for touching scene.

The viral moment from Karan Aujla’s concert

Video from concert surfaced online soon after event giving fans glimpse into meaningful exchange. In clip Aujla stands on stage under bright lights as fan approaches holding framed portrait. Singer carefully holds gift and studies it for several moments expression changing slowly from surprise to emotional overwhelm. Eyes glisten and crowd notices tenderness in reaction.

After pause filled with feeling Aujla thanked fan personally interacted warmly and signed autograph on frame so gift could remain keepsake. Fans shared clip widely praising both thoughtful gesture and candid response from singer. Emotional moment highlighted human side of performer beyond music spotlight.

Check out viral video from Karan Aujla’s concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Bhama (@nikhilbhama001)

About the Delhi concert

Show formed part of P‑POP Culture India Tour 2026 held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Colony. Event ran from late afternoon into night drawing massive crowd. Attendance reportedly crossed 75,000 marking one of largest single-day shows in India and biggest ever for Punjabi artist.

Evening began with high-energy performance by DJ Chetas creating charged environment before singer entered stage using pop-up lift thrilling fans instantly. Later artist rode zipline across stadium giving crowd closer view adding unforgettable excitement. Concert combined music stunts and fan engagement making it standout event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

More about Karan Aujla’s India tour

After grand Delhi opening tour will visit 11 more cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana. Each show expected to feature similar blend of energy spectacle and emotional connection with followers. Videos of portrait moment continue trending online showing lasting impact of personal engagement.

Portrait moment between singer and fan stood out as highlight of evening. Event remembered not only for scale and visuals but for bond shared on stage. Fans praised gesture online sharing clips and reactions showing meaningful connection between performer and followers. Concert marked milestone for Punjabi music in capital city leaving lasting memory for audience and performers alike.

