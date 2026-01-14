Home

Entertainment

Karan Aujlas wife Palak Aujla backs husband amid cheating rumours, shares cosy pic; unhappy netizens say Brainwashed woman…

Karan Aujla’s wife Palak Aujla backs husband amid cheating rumours, shares cosy pic; ‘unhappy’ netizens say ‘Brainwashed woman…’

Palak Aujla shuts down husband Karan Aujla's cheating allegations with a cozy picture. Read what the nettizens said.

Karan Aujla’s wife Palak Aujla backs husband amid cheating rumours, shares cosy pic; 'unhappy' netizens say ‘Brainwashed woman…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the radar for both their personal and professional life. Therefore, celebrities’ controversies, speculation and rumours are a part and parcel of the industry. One such similar situation happened with singer Karan Aujla, took over the headlines, but this time not for his blockbuster, but for cheating allegations. The singer has found himself at the centre of intense online discussion over cheating allegations that have sparked debates across Reddit and social media platforms.

The controversy started after screenshots of a statement by a Canada-based artist surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and triggering speculation among netizens. The allegations have since become a hot topic, with fans closely tracking every development.

Canada-based artist makes serious claims

In her statement, a Canada-based artist claimed that she was involved in a private relationship with the singer and was unaware of his marital status at the time. Her statement read, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up.”

She added, “Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What we know about Karan Aujla’s marriage

Karan, born as Jaskaran Singh Aujla, married Palak in Mexico in 2023 after being in a relationship with her for over a decade. The singer has not issued any public response to the allegations so far.

Palak Aujla’s Instagram post fuels speculation

While Karan has not made any statement after facing cheating allegations, his wife Palak has subtly addressed the rumours. She took to Instagram Stories to share a romantic picture with the singer, seemingly dismissing the online chatter.

Palak later added the image to an Instagram highlight titled “queen, two hearts and evil eye emoji.” The photograph showed the couple standing close together at what appeared to be a function. In the image, Palak leaned affectionately towards Karan, who was seen wearing a crisp white suit. The post was paired with one of his songs that he had written for his wife, Palak and surfaced shortly after the allegations of infidelity gained traction online.

Netizens’ Reaction

Soon after Palak Aujla uploaded this image, her post went viral, with netizens reacting quickly. While his loyal fans dismissed the rumours like Palak, some netizens called Palak’s support for his husband “brainwashed.” One Reddit user commented, “He brainwashed her completely, or she is just pressurized by his stardom so couldn’t take a stand against him.” Another said, “Some girls are so naive in love that they can’t see the reality.” Many netizens even claimed that their marriage set-up might be “open.”

However, some other fans dismissed these allegations and supported Karan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.