Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Look Mesmerising as Bride And Groom, See Wedding Pics

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya looked mesmerising as bride and groom as they tied the knot on Sunday. See Wedding Pics

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding was one of the most awaited moments in 2023. Fans and paparazzi were going bonkers over the Big Fat Indian wedding. Karan and Drisha’s Mehendi celebration videos have already gone viral. The Deols arrived at the wedding venue on Sunday morning. Sunny Deol along with his son Karan and father Dharmendra looked happy. They were accompanied by Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol and other relatives amid Dhols and shutterbugs trying to capture every bit of the celebrations. The power couple have now tied the knot and their inside pictures are breaking the internet.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PICS AND CLIP FROM THE WEDDING:

#KaranDeolWedding: Karan Deol and #DrishaAcharya tied in marriage, bride looked very beautiful in red lehenga

Karan Deol Wedding Photo Bollywood actor #SunnyDeol‘s elder son Karan Deol has tied the knot with his lady love Drisha Acharya. #KaranDeol pic.twitter.com/z3jDn6SJq7 — Rishabh singh Bhadouria (@Rishabh58113567) June 18, 2023

KARAN DEOL TIES THE KNOT WITH DRISHA ACHARYA

Karan donned a cream coloured sherwani set while Drisha looked ethereal in her red lehenga and matching blouse and dupatta at the wedding. Dharmendra was seen beaming with joy as he grooved to Dhol beat at his grandson’s wedding. Sunny was seen escorting his father as he held his hand. The Gadar 2 actor also looked protective for his son as he helped him in getting down from the horse. Bobby and Abhay also looked elated at their nephew’s marriage. In a new inside video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Drisha is seen reaching to the stage and is joined by her parents. For the unversed, Drisha is the great granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy who directed Dharmendra in Bandini. She was engaged to Karan in a private ceremony a few months ago. The latter made his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by Sunny Deol. He will next be seen in Apne 2, which also stars Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby in crucial roles.

