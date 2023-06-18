Home

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Deols Arrive With Baratis For The Big Fat Indian Wedding, Pics

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are all set to tie the knot today as the Deols have already arrived at the wedding venue. Karan was dressed in Sherwani and arrived royally riding a horse. While the groom’s father Sunny Deol accompanied him and even helped him in getting down of the horse. The actor was protective of his son as he held his hand amid being crowded by paparazzi and baratis (the guests from the groom’s family). Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra and his uncle Bobby Deol were seen grooving to the sound of Dhols as they also reached the Big Fat Indian wedding venue.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PICS FROM WEDDING:

DEOL FAMILY ARRIVE AT THE VENUE FOR THE BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING

Kaan looks handsome in his Sherwani set, while Sunny donned a green sherwani, white kurta paired with a red turban. Dharmendra and Bobby also wore matching red turbans. While the veteran actor wore a brown suit, the groom’s uncle wore white sherwani and kurta. The videos from the grand occasion were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the first video. In a heartwarming clip Sunny is seen holding Dharmendra’s hand as the veteran actor dances on his grandson’s wedding. The family looked happy and greeted the paps as they entered the venue. The pre-wedding celebrations of Karan and Drisha’s wedding are already breaking the internet. Sunny Deol’s dance on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at the Mehendi ceremony and Ranveer Singh lifting the groom and grooving to Dil Le Gayi Kudi are some of the memorable moments.

For the unversed, Drisha is the great granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy who directed Dharmendra in Bandini. Dharmendra had earlier expressed his happiness about the wedding an told ETimes, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.”

