Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya’s Wedding Date, Venue, Guests: All You Need to Know About Lavish Celebration

Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya's wedding is expected to be a grand affair, spanning three days in June from 16th to 18th.

Karan Deol – Drisha Acharya Wedding: Actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya, the granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, spanning three days in June. The couple got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s wedding anniversary in December 2022. According to reports, the wedding festivities of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya will take place from June 16 to 18. The wedding reception is scheduled to be held on June 18 at the luxurious Taj Land’s End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai.

The guest list for the wedding includes prominent personalities from both the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. It is anticipated that a significant number of stars will grace the occasion, as the Deol family holds a prominent position in the industry. The wedding reception at Taj Land’s End is expected to be a spectacular event, reflecting the grandeur and elegance associated with the Deols.

Preparations for the wedding are currently underway, with the couple and their families involved in organizing every detail for the big day. The Deol family is known for their grace and dignity, and they are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a memorable and exquisite wedding celebration.

With its star-studded guest list and lavish arrangements, this wedding is set to become one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood this year.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding.

