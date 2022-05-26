Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Party: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned a year old on May 25, hosted a grand party where who’s who from the industry attended his 50th birthday. The bash was attended by Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Nanda, Ayan Mukerji, Farah Khan, Apoorva Mehta, Maheep Kapoor, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor and more.Also Read - Karan Johar Looks Like Christmas Tree, Wears Green Blingy Jacket on 50th Birthday Party, See Reactions
Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was no less than Cannes
If you see the pictures and videos from Karan Johar's birthday party that happened last night, you will notice a few similarities such as the red carpet at the entrance where paparazzis dressed in black were stationed outside. Celebs were spotted posing for the shutterbugs and a few of them complimented the paps on their clothes. It has also been noticed that Karan Johar had a theme birthday party as the guests were dressed in blingy, shimmery, and glittery outfits.
Pictures and videos of actors, directors, and producers from Karan Johar’s birthday bash:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend Karan Johar's birthday bash
Salman Khan’s dabang entry at Karan Johar’s bash last night
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan walk the red carpet at Karan Johar’s party
Janhvi Kapoor looked sexy in this metallic pink gown
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan all decked up for KJo’s bash
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Karan Johar’s birthday bash
New lovebirds in town-Hrithik and Saba attend Karan Johar’s party
Kajol looked stunning in a metallic dress at Karan Johar’s birthday party
Kiara Advani- Varun Dhawan posed for the camera
Sara Ali Khan looked hot in a black shimmery dress at Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Tara Sutaria looked like a diva in a stunning white attire
Raveena Tandon turned heads in a sexy black outfit
