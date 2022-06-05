Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash Becomes Covid Hotspot: Karan Johar’s grand birthday party that had all the big shots from Bollywood as the attendees has turned out to be a Covid hotspot. Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash became a Covid-19 super spreader event as 50 guests have reportedly been tested Covid positive. Karan’s birthday celebrations had Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan among the bigwigs from the Hindi film industry.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tests Covid Positive: From Mamata Banerjee To Harbhajan Singh, Celebrities Wish SRK Speedy Recovery

Kartik Aaryan Tested Covid Positive

A Bollywood Hungama source stated, "Karan's close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they've tested positive." The Bollywood Hungama source also mentioned that Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at Karan's party, tested positive for Covid. According to the source, "He got the virus from one of his heroines who were there at the party and with whom Kartik was promoting his film."

Karan Undergoing RTPCR Test

Karan’s party is being called out a Covid hotspot and Covid-19 super spreader event. An insider source however rubbished the rumours. India Today quoted the source as, “Karan Johar is currently shooting for Koffee With Karan and undergoing the mandatory RTPCR test. All protocols on the sets are being followed. The guests too are part of the process. The reports of almost 50 guests present at the party testing positive is bizarre. The party was held almost 10 days back and it is only now that Aditya Roy Kapur has confirmed of testing Covid 19 positive.” The source also opined, “Most of the celebrities and guests who were part of the party have travelled for their individual commitments post the party, yet every time there is a Covid surge amid celebrities, somehow KJos’s name appears.”



Earlier it was reported that Kartik Aaryan ,Aditya Roy Kapur and Shah Rukh Khan have been tested Covid-19 positive.

