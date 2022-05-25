Karan Johar Announces Action Film on Birthday: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned 50 on May 25th announced his first action film that will commence shooting May 23 onwards. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to make the official announcement. This will be Karan first action directorial as he is mostly popular for directing rom-coms, family dramas and light hearted stories on human relations.Also Read - Karan Johar 50th Birthday : Know How This Year Will be For The Godfather of Bollywood by Tarot Card Expert Rashme

The filmmaker wrote, in his statement, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you (sic).” Reacting to Karan’s exciting new project netizens started the guessing game as to which big star could be signed for the filmmaker’s actioner.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

I’m pretty sure the lead actor for the action film is Hrithik Roshan! — amitjain002 (@amitjain002) May 25, 2022

If it is action movie with Hrithik sir then please cast an actress he hasn’t worked with as of yet. Jacqueline Fernandes or Shraddha Kapoor perhaps — HM (@hassleroo) May 25, 2022

Tell the starcast . Hopefully since it’s action film , it’s with someone like Salman . — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) May 25, 2022

Ahm …. you making an Action film … okay let’s get back to some Helicopter Action, what say? hehe … you are exceptionally talented, you will do good whatever you make but realize that you are made for things beyond, many more gems to go, please make those worth ones ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FrFIUnu8Up — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) May 25, 2022

Agar yeah ACTION FLIM main @iamsrk hoga to such main kuch kuch hone Wala Hain… TOOFAN jaroor aayega @karanjohar — iamAbhi (@iamAbhi52704467) May 25, 2022

While Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for YRF’s spy action saga Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Sidharth Anand’s aerial-action thriller Fighter opposite Deepika. The actor will also be seen in the action-thriller Vikram-Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

For more updates on Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.