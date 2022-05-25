Karan Johar Announces Action Film on Birthday: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turned 50 on May 25th announced his first action film that will commence shooting May 23 onwards. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and Twitter handles to make the official announcement. This will be Karan first action directorial as he is mostly popular for directing rom-coms, family dramas and light hearted stories on human relations.Also Read - Karan Johar 50th Birthday : Know How This Year Will be For The Godfather of Bollywood by Tarot Card Expert Rashme
Check out the post shared by Karan on his Twitter handle: Also Read - Inside Karan Johar’s ‘Fabulous at 50’ Birthday Bash: Balloons, Exotic Flowers And Some More Lavish Birthday Décor – See Pics
Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar Lands in Legal Trouble After Pakistani Singer Accuses Him of Plagiarism - Check Tweet!
The filmmaker wrote, in his statement, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in April 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you (sic).” Reacting to Karan’s exciting new project netizens started the guessing game as to which big star could be signed for the filmmaker’s actioner.
Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:
While Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for YRF’s spy action saga Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Sidharth Anand’s aerial-action thriller Fighter opposite Deepika. The actor will also be seen in the action-thriller Vikram-Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.
For more updates on Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, check out this space at India.com.