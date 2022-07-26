Koffee With Karan Season 7: The new promo of the talk show has been released and this week celebrity guests Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the show on July 28. In the episode, Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating! Yes, you read right. There were rumours that the two have been seeing each other. But now, it’s confirmed. KJo said he saw Ananya with Aditya, ‘So what’s brewing between the two’. To this, Ananya reacted with ‘rolling eyes’. The answer to this rumoured match and many other revelations, conjectures and manifestations lie in this fun episode.Also Read - On Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda Tells KJo He Wouldn't Mind A Threesome

The promotional video of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda’s cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey’s fun and lively aura. Karan also asked Vijay about being the cheese in the platter (hint: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in episode two). Vijay said, “I am scared about where this is leading.” But worry not, for the superstar does foray into never-before-spoken waters like disclosing his love interests, becoming India’s heartthrob and much, much more. Ananya Panday showed her interest to be on the platter. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Mocks Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan: ‘Proud to be Popular on Rapid-Fire Shows’

