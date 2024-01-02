Home

‘Karan Johar Almost Killed Me’: Rani Mukerji Recalls Wearing Red Chiffon Saree In Minus 14 Degrees For KANK Song

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji revealed that Karan Johar had almost killed her. The actress referred to the incident when she wore a red chiffon saree in -14 degrees for KANK song.

Karan Johar is known as one of the most popular directors and producers in the world of Hindi Cinema. He has achieved great success with hit films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and his last release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The director recently took part in a discussion at Galatta Plus’ round table along with Rani Mukerji and other individuals. Here’s what the actress shared on the show.

Rani Mukerji Shares Her Experience Shooting In -14 Degrees

During the conversation, Karan was seen discussing how Alia Bhatt featured for the shot in Tum Kya Mile dazzled in a chiffon saree during freezing temperatures. Rani Mukerji had a similar experience with Karan on the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

In the conversation, Rani Mukerji disclosed that while shooting the song ‘Tumhi Dekho Na’, they were filming at -14 degrees in New York, USA. She mentioned that she wore a red saree for the song, but within minutes the saree froze and it was difficult to walk wearing it. Her cousin Ayan Mukerji, who was Karan’s assistant, quickly rushed her to the car. Rani also mentioned that, if you watch the song, you can see her frozen lips during the lip sync. Although the song may have looked sensual on-screen, it was not a comfortable experience for the actress to shoot in extreme cold conditions.

Karan Johar Wanted ‘The Rain Effect’ In Extreme Cold Conditions

Karan also shared that he was extremely enthusiastic at that time and wanted rain in -14-degree weather, so his team arranged for a rain machine. However, before the rain could reach the actors, the droplets turned into ice flakes. Karan also revealed that he had a health and safety department, and its members were warning him, ‘You will harm the actors (sic)’.

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Karan’s last film Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made a huge box office collection. The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Karan is also set to release his upcoming OTT release Showtime starring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah playing pivotal roles in the movie.

