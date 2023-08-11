Home

PHOTO: Karan Johar And Kartik Aaryan Pose Together At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Previously, Kartik Aaryan walked out of Karan Johan's Dostana 2, according to the reports this led to a tiff between the actor and director.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar pose together. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is at the top of his professional game after his last release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor flew to Australia to participate in the Indian Film Festival. He was accompanied by Dharma head Karan Johar at the event. Not just that, the actor and director duo also posed together for a stunning pic which is doing rounds on social media. Both Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were seen twinning in black during the event.

The photo has come as a surprise to movie buffs as reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were at loggerheads after the former walked out of KJo’s Dostana 2. However, now it seems like these two have buried the hatchet. Karan Johar was also seen attending the premiere of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was asked about Dostana 2 during the chat show, Aap Ki Adalat. Reacting to the question, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said, “I have not spoken about this yet. I believe and it’s my etiquette that whenever there is a rift between an elder person and a younger person, the younger one is not supposed to say anything.”

A fan proposes to Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan enjoyed several fun conversations with his fans in Melbourne. During one such interaction, a girl from the audience proposed marriage to the actor, who was left speechless by the gesture. He was also seen blushing. Sharing the video of the adorable moment on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu.”

What’s next for Kartik Aaryan?

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with director Kabir Khan for the sports biopic, Chandu Champion. The project is reportedly based on the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The makers have already dropped the first look poster for the movie. Chandu Champion is slated to be released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

Furthermore, Kartik Aaryan will also headline Hansal Mehta’s next Captain India, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

